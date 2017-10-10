Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IATA awards platinum to Lufthansa for mobile service solutions The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has now presented Lufthansa with the "Fast Travel Platinum Award" for its mobile self-service solutions.



With the "Fast Travel Program", IATA pursues the goal of making passengers' journeys more enjoyable. In particular, the trip is to be made easier for the guest and waiting times are to be reduced. The program includes check-in, baggage check-in, document check, flight transfers, self-boarding and baggage claim. The "Fast Travel Platinum Award" honours airlines that offer at least 80% of mobile self-services to their customers in these areas.



Lufthansa has always been a pioneer in the field of digital services for its passengers. For example, the mobile boarding pass, the "Home Printed Bag Tag" (a baggage tag that can be printed at home), the "Smart Tag" (a "electronic baggage tag") or the real-time notification of flight-related changes save time and provide comfort when travelling by air.



Passengers can perform 96% of the services before and during a flight themselves at Lufthansa. Lufthansa thus achieves the highest IATA ranking in the world. Lufthansa customers can use these self-service services worldwide, saving time and making travel even more convenient.



