IGI’s T2 to become operational from October 1

According to a report by Somesh Jha, in The Hindu, beginning October 1, passengers from Delhi may have to board their flights to metros such as Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai from Terminal-2 (T-2) of the Delhi airport as the overcrowded Terminal-1 (T-1) will undergo renovation. “It has been finalised that low-cost airlines GoAir, SpiceJet and IndiGo will move their flight operations to Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai from T-1 to T-2,” said a source. GMR-led Delhi International Airport (DIAL) is expected to make an announcement to this effect soon. At present, low-cost airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir operate from T-1, whereas Jet Airways, Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India operate from Terminal- 3 (T-3).





Terminal 2 is located closer to Terminal 3 than the domestic Terminal 1D, which is nearly 5 km away. It was commissioned in 1986 and served as the international terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport till July 2010 before T-3 came up. T-2 has since been lying vacant and caters only to Haj flights. However, the terminal has been revamped to allow airlines to shift their partial operations. The move may end a long stalemate between DIAL and airlines over who would shift their operations as a part of an expansion plan to decongest airport’s T-1.