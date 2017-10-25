Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION India expected to have 478 million air passengers in 2036: IATA India is expected to have 478 million air passengers in 2036 on the back of strong demand, global airlines' grouping IATA said on Tuesday. The country is projected to see a staggering growth from 141 million passengers in 2016. Releasing its 20-year passenger forecast, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said globally a total of 7.8 billion passengers are expected to travel in 2036, with the Asia-Pacific region leading the demand.



China is expected to fly the highest number of passengers at 1.5 billion, of which 921 million would be the new ones followed by the United States with 1.1 billion, including 401 million new passengers) in 2036, IATA said.



Source: PTI



