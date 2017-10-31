STRATEGY

India is much more matured market today than we left it 9 years ago: Alitalia CCO

The national carrier of Italy commences daily flight between Rome & Delhi

Fabio Maria Lazzerini, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Alitalia, the national carrier of Italy, said that India is a much more matured market today than it was when they stopped operations nine years ago. Lazzerini was speaking to TravelBiz Monitor after announcing the commencement of the new winter schedule between Rome Fiumicino and New Delhi. Alitalia will operate daily flights on this route using a 250-seat three-class configuration Airbus A330 in its winter schedule till end of March, 2018. The CCO said that they are still in the process of finalising their summer schedule and a decision on making the service a year-round one will be taken at a later stage.



“India and Delhi are much more matured markets today than the time we left it. Online penetration has been progressively increasing, and more and more people are travelling overseas. While the Delhi market has matured over the years, there is still potential for further growth. From a more leisure and VFR market, corporate travel has grown steadily over the years with lot of businesses setting up their headquarters in Delhi. Therefore, there is a good balance of different segments of travel to make our flights more profitable today. The product has a three-tier configuration with a mix of business and premium economy class; people can really enjoy the flight. For the VFR and students segments as well, our economy class is really comfortable with good entertainment and other inflight options,” Lazzerini said.



Speaking to the media, Lazzerini said that the trade and diplomatic relationships between the two countries are strong and therefore as a national carrier, it is most appropriate time for Alitalia to reinvest in this market. “When a direct flight comes, it stimulates more travel between the destinations,” he said when asked about the competition from other European and Middle East carriers.



Alitalia is expecting 40% point to point traffic and 60% onward traffic on the New Delhi–Rome route. As far as distribution is concerned, the airline company hopes to maintain its global pattern of 30% online and 70% trade distribution in India as well.



Alitalia has appointed two GSAs for India – Dex Group in Delhi and Ajanta Travels in Mumbai.



