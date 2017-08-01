India will require 2,100 airplanes during 2017-37: Boeing

Addressing a press meet to throw light on India’s Current Market Outlook and the growth prospects of the Indian aviation in the next 20 years, Boeing said that India will require 2,100 new airplanes valued at USD 290 billion between 2017-2037. Out of this, 85% demand will be for the single aisle planes. Simultaneously, Asia is set to dominate 61,050 new airplane deliveries (2017-2036) out of the 41,030 world total, and the region’s market value will also shoot up to USD 2,500 billion (2017-2036), grabbing 39% and 41% market share, respectively.





Dr. Dinesh Keskar, Senior Vice President-Asia Pacific & India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said that India is poised to be the third largest economy by 2037 and going forward its travel growth potential continues to be high. Traffic to, from, and within South Asia is forecast to have world-leading growth, especially out of the Indian market. Economic, demographic and regulatory trends have led to the traffic growth in India of more than 20%, exceeding the global average of 7.3% ASK growth.





“Commercial aerospace demand in India continues to grow at unprecedented rates. The increasing number of passengers combined with a strong exchange rate, low fuel prices and high load factors bodes well for India’s aviation market, especially for the low-cost carriers. Single-aisle airplanes, like the737 MAX family, will continue to account for the largest share of new deliveries, with airlines in India needing approximately 1,780 airplanes,” he added.



