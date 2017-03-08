Indian air market grows fastest for 22 months:IATA

According to a report in The Times of India, India has been the world's fastest growing domestic air market for 22 months in a row, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said. This means in last 22 months, India has seen the highest growth in domestic air travel over the same month in previous year. “India led all domestic markets in year-to-year growth for the 22nd month in a row. (Globally) Domestic air travel climbed 9.9% in January year-on-year. All markets except Brazil showed growth, paced by double-digit increases in China, India and Russia,“ IATA said.