Indian airlines return to profitability with USD 122mn after 10years: CAPA

Addressing a packed crowd at the CAPA India Aviation Summit at The Leela Mumbai, this morning, Kapil Kaul, CEO, South Asia, CAPA, and Chairman of the Summit, announced that Indian airlines have returned to black at an industry level after 10yrs, posting a profit of USD 122mn in FY2016. "This is remarkable considering that Air India after a continuous net loss, recorded its first operating profit in 10 years." He attributed this change in the Indian aviation market to largely lower fuel prices, modest capacity and strengthening economic fundamentals. Kaul was offering an insight into the CAPA india Aviation Outlook FY2018, which will be released globally at the end of this month.