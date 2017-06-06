Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Indian flights to Doha operating normally According to a report by Aneesh Phadnis in The Business Standard, Indian carriers continue to maintain regular schedules to Doha but there could be some flight delays due to restrictions in airspace in the Persian Gulf region. United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and have imposed restrictions on Qatar Airways. Flights to and from Doha and other Gulf cities too have been suspended. While there are no restrictions on Indian carriers, UAE has issued a notice to airmen which states airlines not based in that country need to take prior approval when using its airspace for Qatar-bound flights. It is not clear whether the approvals need to be taken one time or before each flight. At present, Air India, IndiGo and Jet Airways operate daily flights to Doha. “Flights to Doha are operating according to schedule. We are closely monitoring the situation,” said IndiGo in a tweet. Qatar Airways operates to 14 cities in India and would be impacted the most due to the restrictions. About 80 per cent of all its flights to South Asia, Southeast Asia and Australia operate through UAE airspace. Most of these arrive in Doha early morning and connect to flights to Europe and the US. Qatar Airways will have to use the airspace of Iran to operate its eastbound flights.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter