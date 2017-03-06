Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION India’s air passenger traffic grows 20% in December 2016: ICRA According to ICRA Ltd, during December 2016, the air passenger traffic in India stood at 24.3 million, exhibiting a substantial growth of 20% over December 2015. During the nine months of FY2017, the passenger traffic has reported a y-o-y growth of 19% and aircraft traffic has grown by 15%.



Harsh Jagnani, Vice President and Sector Head for Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited, said, "The passenger growth in December has been primarily driven by significant y-o-y increase in domestic traffic, which constitutes 77% of the passenger traffic in the country and has reported a 24% y-o-y growth in December 2016 as against 22% growth in November 2016. The international passenger traffic growth has remained relatively stable at 8% in December 2016. In line with increase in passenger traffic, the aircraft traffic growth has also reported pickup in growth, increasing by 17% y-o-y in December 2016 as against 14% in November 2016". The passenger growth in the country has remained broad-based with 19 out of the top 20 airports exhibiting double-digit y-o-y growth rates. The growth remained robust across both metro cities (y-o-y growth of 19%) and non-metro cities (y-o-y growth of 22%).



