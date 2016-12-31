Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo announces 10 additional frequencies, 36 flights Takes delivery of its 125th Airbus A320 aircraft Effective January 1, 2017, the new schedule will see 10 additional frequencies connecting Hyderabad to Goa, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. IndiGo took delivery of its 13th Airbus A-320 Neo ‘VT – ITH’ aircraft to join its ever growing fleet on December 27, 2016. With this aircraft, the airline now has a 125 aircraft fleet in its 125th month of operation.



The expansion is in sync with IndiGo’s organic growth in route network and in response to the growing demand on its existing routes. Strengthening of 6E’s fleet size illustrates the airline’s expansion plan, and the month-on-month growth IndiGo has witnessed in the domestic skies.



Excited about the milestone, Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director, IndiGo said, "The delivery of the 125th aircraft in the 125th month of our operation is indeed a landmark occasion for us. It reinforces our commitment towards the industry and living our promise of providing the best flying experience to our passengers. The entire IndiGo team has worked extremely hard to reach where we are today and we are raring to go. Here's wishing each of you a wonderful 2017."



