IndiGo forays into regional markets; adds ATR to its fleet IndiGo announced its foray into regional markets. The airline will begin ATR operations with flights between cities on its existing network of Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mangalore, Madurai and Nagpur and two new Tier-II cities of Tirupati and Rajahmundry. With an aim to enhance connectivity to these cities, the airline will deploy its ATR fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft in a phased manner.



IndiGo has also launched introductory fares starting Rs 999 on these new routes, while bookings will open from midnight tonight. First ATR flight will commence from Hyderabad, starting December 21, 2017.



With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo has taken another step towards providing on-time and hassle-free travel experience to the passengers of Tier-II & Tier-III cities as well. IndiGo is also introducing new ATR flights on its existing network which includes Chennai - Mangalore - Chennai, Hyderabad - Mangalore - Hyderabad and Hyderabad - Nagpur - Hyderabad. These new routes will further consolidate IndiGo’s position as the fastest growing airline in India.



Announcing the opening of the sale of tickets for the first ATR flights in the history of IndiGo's journey, Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director, IndiGo said, "It is indeed a proud moment for all of us who have been working relentlessly to bring our dream of regional flying to reality. We at IndiGo are bringing people and places closer. We have set off on a journey into the heartland and make these connections deeper. These flights will open up a whole new market, improving the choices of air travel to millions of our fellow citizens."



