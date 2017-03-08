IndiGo, GoAir to expand in Gulf

According to a report by Aneesh Phadnis, in The Business Standard, unfazed by the slowdown in West Asia, Indian airlines are expanding their network in the region. IndiGo is launching flights to Sharjah later this month and is planning to start a service to Doha, its seventh international destination, in April. GoAir is likely to begin its international operations with flights from Kochi to Doha and Dammam in the second half of the year. Around 22 million passengers travelled between India and countries in West Asia in 2016, accounting for nearly 40% of all international air traffic from India last year. This does not include passengers who travelled onward to other destinations from hubs such as Dubai and Doha. This makes the region an attractive bet for Indian airlines. However, business was hit last year, and demand growth did not match the growth in capacity. Airline yields (revenue charged per passenger) came under pressure as low crude oil price impacted local economies.





Both Air India Express and Jet Airways have said their financial performance was impacted due to weakness in Gulf market. But this is not turning to be a dampener for Indian carriers’ plans. While the demand may not be at its peak, the market assures a steady year-long traffic. Air India Express, which earns about 90% of its revenue from Gulf routes, is introducing a Delhi-Bahrain- Doha service in summer. Recently, it added flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Delhi, besides increasing frequencies on Gulf routes from Kerala. “We have recently announced Sharjah as our sixth international destination. We have also introduced new flights to the existing Muscat network. Middle-East has been an important market for IndiGo, and expanding operations to Sharjah and Muscat is a testament to the growing demand from the sector,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, in a statement. Jet Airways flies wide body Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 aircraft to destinations such as Doha, Kuwait and Dubai. Sources say there is no immediate plan to redeploy the aircraft to other destinations as the airline expects the Gulf economies to bounce back. “Slowdown in the Gulf region is on expected lines and is likely to impact Indian carriers more than their Gulf peers. We see the slowdown impacting yields and later even volumes,” said Kapil Kaul, CEO-South Asia, Centre for Aviation