Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo inaugurates Gym for Police officials in Gurugram under FitToFly initiative Augmenting its ongoing flagship initiative #FitToFly under IndiGoReach – company’s CSR programme, IndiGo has launched a fully equipped gym for the Police officials of Gurugram yesterday.



With an endeavour to infuse IndiGo fitness belief and inspire the police personnel to adopt a more physically active lifestyle, the gym has been set up within the office premises of the Commissioner of Police. The gym was inaugurated jointly by Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Gurugram Police and Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole-Time Director, IndiGo in presence of other esteemed dignitaries.



Appreciating the efforts of IndiGo, Khirwar, said, “Becoming health conscious is indeed a lifestyle necessity. On behalf of my team, I thank IndiGo leadership for translating this idea into reality and envisioning police personals as partners to promote this fitness awareness around. It’s our privilege to be associated with an inspiring programme such as this.”



At the gym launch in Gurugram, Ghosh said, “We are absolutely delighted to see our FitToFly programme being extended through a collaborative effort. For us at IndiGo, being healthy is not just about physical fitness, but it’s also about creating fitness into everything we do – be it our operations, customer relations or financial stability of the firm. We believe it starts with being fit as individuals. With the launch of the gym in Gurugram, we hope to stimulate a healthy lifestyle amongst our police personnel and take this FitToFly initiative to a newer level.”



The FitToFly gyms will be fully equipped with multi-purpose machines, cross trainer, treadmill, bench press and other facilities. As part of this multi-city campaign to promote fitness and healthy lifestyle - IndiGo launched its first gym at Jaipur international airport, in February this year.



