Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo inaugurates gym for police personnel in Jammu IndiGo opened a fully equipped gym for the Police officials in Jammu. With an endeavour to infuse IndiGo fitness belief and inspire the Police personnel to adopt a more physically active lifestyle, this gym has been set up within the office premise of the local police station near the airport in Jammu. The FitToFly gyms will be fully equipped with multi-purpose machines, cross trainer, treadmill, bench press and other facilities.



Appreciating the efforts of IndiGo, Dr. S D Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu said, “Becoming health conscious is indeed a lifestyle necessity. On behalf of my team, I thank IndiGo leadership for translating this idea into reality and envisioning police personnel as partners to promote this fitness awareness around.”



Commenting on this initiative, Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole-Time Director, IndiGo said, “We are absolutely delighted to see our FitToFly programme being extended to different parts of the country. After a successful launch of FitToFly gyms in twelve cities, we are happy to collaborate with the Jammu police force.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter