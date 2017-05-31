IndiGo inaugurates gym for police personnel in Jammu

IndiGo opened a fully equipped gym for the Police
officials in Jammu. With an endeavour to infuse IndiGo fitness belief
and inspire the Police personnel to adopt a more physically active
lifestyle, this gym has been set up within the office premise of the
local police station near the airport in Jammu. The FitToFly gyms will
be fully equipped with multi-purpose machines, cross trainer, treadmill,
bench press and other facilities.
Appreciating the efforts of IndiGo, Dr. S D Singh, Inspector
General of Police, Jammu said, “Becoming health conscious is indeed a
lifestyle necessity. On behalf of my team, I thank IndiGo leadership for
translating this idea into reality and envisioning police personnel as
partners to promote this fitness awareness around.”
Commenting on this initiative, Aditya Ghosh, President and
Whole-Time Director, IndiGo said, “We are absolutely delighted to see
our FitToFly programme being extended to different parts of the country.
After a successful launch of FitToFly gyms in twelve cities, we are
happy to collaborate with the Jammu police force.”