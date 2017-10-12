 
Thursday, 12 October, 2017, 10 : 30 AM [IST]

IndiGo introduces special fares starting Rs. 1141
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Low-cost carrier, IndiGo has announced Diwali special fares. The three day sale – starting from October 11 to 13, 2017 – is valid for travel 15 days post the date of booking, on select domestic destinations.

6E passengers can avail of this offer at a compelling all-inclusive prices starting at Rs. 1141 on select destinations including Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Hyderabad, Kolkata-Jaipur, Jammu-Srinagar amongst many more. The special fares offer will be available on first-come-first serve basis and are non-refundable.
 
