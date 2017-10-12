IndiGo introduces special fares starting Rs. 1141

Low-cost carrier, IndiGo has announced Diwali
special fares. The three day sale – starting from October 11 to 13, 2017
– is valid for travel 15 days post the date of booking, on select
domestic destinations.
6E
passengers can avail of this offer at a compelling all-inclusive prices
starting at Rs. 1141 on select destinations including Delhi-Lucknow,
Delhi-Hyderabad, Kolkata-Jaipur, Jammu-Srinagar amongst many more.
The special fares offer will be available on first-come-first serve
basis and are non-refundable.