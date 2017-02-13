Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo launches 20 new flights IndiGo, a low-cost carrier in India, announced the expansion of its network by adding 20 new flights to cities with high demand and expanding potential.



With growing demand from the Southern India region, IndiGo has reoriented its focus by introducing additional to and fro flights connecting Hyderabad and Chandigarh; Chennai and Chandigarh; Chennai and Hyderabad; and Chennai and Kochi effective February 20. Offering increased flexibility to business and leisure travellers, IndiGo will also add a second daily flight on its Chennai-Singapore route beginning March 5, 2017.



On Eastern India frontier, IndiGo will enhance operations from Delhi and Kolkata to Bagdogra with 4 additional flights to strengthen connectivity between metro cities and remote routes.



Commenting on the new flight schedule, Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director, IndiGo said, "With a total of 883 flights connecting 41 destinations, these new flights will further consolidate IndiGo's position as the fastest growing airline in India."



