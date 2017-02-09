Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo launches its first #FitToFly gym at Jaipur Airport police station In a bid to promote fitness, IndiGo, launched its first #FitToFly gym under a one-of-its-kind initiative #FitToFly programme at Sanganer police station near Jaipur International Airport. Rolled out in December 2016, #FitToFly is aimed at providing means and inspiring people to pursue their fitness goals. Especially designed for police personnel, #FitToFly gyms are fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and machinery.



Sanjay Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police, Jaipur inaugurated the first #FitToFly gym in the presence of Kumar Rastradeep, Deputy Commissioner of Police; Summi Sharma, Vice President, ifly IndiGo; and Ajay Jasra, Director, Corporate Communications, IndiGo. Also present at the event were J S Balhara, Airport Director Jaipur; CISF Commandant R K Singh, and members of IndiGo team.



In a phase-wise expansion, IndiGo is targeting to set-up #FitToFly gyms at police station in and around airport in other cities on its 6E network. A year-long programme, #FitToFly was launched in partnership with a renowned nutritionist and personal trainer Tarun Gill in his fitness series TG connect. The airline plans to roll out a series of initiatives aimed at inspiring individuals to break barriers that come in the way of their fitness regime. Bollywood celebrities such as John Abraham has also pledged his support to #FitToFly in order to promote fitness.



Commenting on the occasion, Summi Sharma, Vice President, ifly IndiGo said, “Fitness has been at the core of IndiGo and our operations. Helping the police department in pursuing their fitness goal gives us a sense of great pride and we are grateful to the civic and police authorities at Jaipur for their support.”



Present at the inauguration, Sanjay Aggarwal - Commissioner of Police, Jaipur expressed a note of thanks to IndiGo team and said, “We welcome the initiative by IndiGo at Jaipur. Fitness is crucial to us and having a facility available in the proximity of the airport will enable the police to utilise the facility.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter