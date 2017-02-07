Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo launches new flights to Muscat from March 20 Announces Sharjah as 6th international destination Consolidating its position in the Middle-East market, IndiGo, has announced Sharjah as its 6th international and 20th overall destination in its schedule. It also introduces new flights to the existing Muscat network.



The new schedule sees introduction of new daily non-stop flights on Sharjah-Kozhikode, Muscat-Kozhikode effective March 20, 2017 and Sharjah Thiruvananthapuram effective April 8, 2017.



With 126 Airbus A320 aircraft, 6E will operate 857 daily flights, connecting 43 destinations from March 2017.



Speaking on the addition of the new destination, Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director, IndiGo said, "We are extremely pleased to expand our international network with Sharjah and an additional connection between Muscat and Kozhikode. Middle-East has been an important market for IndiGo and expanding operations to Sharjah and Muscat is a testament to the growing demand from the sector. We are hopeful that these new flights will prove to be immensely popular amongst flyers."



