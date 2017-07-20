 
Thursday, 20 July, 2017, 12 : 30 PM [IST]

IndiGo may dilute stake to meet rules
According to a report in The Financial Chronicle, IndiGo's parent Inter-Globe Aviation said its board would consider dilution of promoters' stake to meet the minimum 25% public shareholding requirement. The board will discuss the matter at its meeting to be held on July 31.

IndiGo is working on ambitious expansion plans and has expressed interest in acquiring the international operations of debt-laden, state-owned carrier Air India. In a filing to BSE, Inter-Globe said its board will consider the means of achieving the minimum public shareholding in the company in accordance with the applicable laws during the meeting on July 31.

As per Sebi regulations, a company should have a minimum public shareholding of 25% within three years of listing.
 
