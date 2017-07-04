Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo promoters to discuss plans for Air India with investors According to a PTI report, promoters of no-frills airline IndiGo will discuss with investors this week its interest in buying Air India Ltd as well as the plans for long haul operations. Days after expressing its interest to buy out the debt-laden national carrier, IndiGo recently said it would hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss the proposal on 6 July. The conference call is to discuss "IndiGo's expression of interest in the privatization of Air India as well as to discuss IndiGo's plans and strategy regarding long haul international operations," InterGlobe Aviation said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

