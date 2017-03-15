Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo strengthens its Gulf expansion with Sharjah as 6th international destination Consolidating its position in the Middle-East market, IndiGo, has announced Sharjah as its 6th new international destination recently. Effective March 20, IndiGo will operate its new daily non-stop flights between Sharjah-Kozhikode. The airline also plans to operate one daily non-stop flight between Sharjah- Thiruvananthapuram effective April 8, 2017. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.



While talking to the media at Sheraton Sharjah Hotel & SPA, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are extremely pleased to expand our international network with Sharjah. Middle-East has been an important market for IndiGo. With rising business and tourism stemming from the Gulf market, IndiGo is determined to provide the best travel experience to all those who wish to fly these destination. We are looking at providing affordable fares on these new routes for 6E travellers."



