IndiGo takes its FitToFly programme to Bagdogra

IndiGo, opened a fully equipped gym for the Police
officials in polices lines at Siliguri Metropolitan Police. With an
endeavour to infuse IndiGo fitness belief and inspire the Police
personnel to adopt a more physically active lifestyle, this gym has been
set up within the office premise of the police lines at Siliguri
Metropolitan Police.
Appreciating the efforts of IndiGo, C S Lepcha (IPS) Siliguri
Metropolitan Police said, “Fitness is essential for everybody even more
so for the police force. We would like to thank the IndiGo team for this
initiative that renders special attention to the fitness of the police
personnel. Having a gym in the premise will help workforce to follow a
regime and make more positive strides towards fitness.”
Commenting on this initiative, Aditya Ghosh, President and
Whole-Time Director, IndiGo said, “We are absolutely delighted to see
our FitToFly programme being extended to different parts of the country.
After a successful launch of FitToFly gyms in thirteen cities, we are
happy to collaborate with the Siliguri Metropolitan police force. At
IndiGo, we feel for our police force who work day and night to provide
us the security we need. Setting up gyms for them is an important move
to encourage them to start making choices to live a healthier life by
choosing to be holistically fit.”