IndiGo takes its FitToFly programme to Bagdogra IndiGo, opened a fully equipped gym for the Police officials in polices lines at Siliguri Metropolitan Police. With an endeavour to infuse IndiGo fitness belief and inspire the Police personnel to adopt a more physically active lifestyle, this gym has been set up within the office premise of the police lines at Siliguri Metropolitan Police.



Appreciating the efforts of IndiGo, C S Lepcha (IPS) Siliguri Metropolitan Police said, “Fitness is essential for everybody even more so for the police force. We would like to thank the IndiGo team for this initiative that renders special attention to the fitness of the police personnel. Having a gym in the premise will help workforce to follow a regime and make more positive strides towards fitness.”



Commenting on this initiative, Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole-Time Director, IndiGo said, "We are absolutely delighted to see our FitToFly programme being extended to different parts of the country. After a successful launch of FitToFly gyms in thirteen cities, we are happy to collaborate with the Siliguri Metropolitan police force. At IndiGo, we feel for our police force who work day and night to provide us the security we need. Setting up gyms for them is an important move to encourage them to start making choices to live a healthier life by choosing to be holistically fit."



