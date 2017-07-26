Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo takes its FitToFly programme to Hyderabad & Kochi Extending its ongoing flagship initiative #FitToFly under IndiGoReach – company’s CSR programme IndiGo recently opened a fully equipped gym for the Police officials in Hyderabad. The gym in Kochi has been set up within the office premise of the local police station near the airport.



Appreciating the efforts of IndiGo, Shahnawaz Qasim Hussain, Jt. Commissioner of Police, said, “I would like to thank the IndiGo team for translating this idea of fitness into reality and envisioning police personals as partners to promote this fitness awareness around. I am sure this facility will inspire the force to pursue their fitness goals on a regular basis which they tend to neglect in course of their duties.”



A V George, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural, Kerala said, “On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to thank IndiGo team for this opportunity to move towards a healthier lifestyle. Job of a police force is demanding and requires us to stay active round the clock. I am confident that police personnel will be able to utilize this facility and pursue their fitness goals.”



Commenting on this initiative, Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole-Time Director, IndiGo said, “We are absolutely delighted to see our FitToFly programme being extended to different parts of the country. After a successful launch of FitToFly gyms in 15 cities, we are happy to collaborate with the Kochi and Hyderabad police force. At IndiGo, we feel for our police force who works day and night to provide us the security we need. Setting up gyms for them is an important move to encourage them to start making choices to live a healthier life by choosing to be holistically fit.”



The FitToFly gyms will be fully equipped with multi-purpose machines, cross trainer, treadmill, bench press and other facilities. As part of this multi-city campaign to promote fitness and healthy lifestyle - IndiGo launched its first gym at Jaipur international airport, in February this year followed by Gurugram, Dimapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Goa, Udaipur and Guwahati, Indore, Varanasi, Jammu and Bagdogra.



