Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo to introduce daily non-stop flight between Singapore & Bengaluru Targeting the Asia-pacific region, IndiGo announced its first non-stop flight and 5th overall flight between Singapore and Bengaluru with effect from June 10, 2017. With the launch of the daily direct flight, IndiGo offers an affordable and a convenient option on two of the busiest business sectors.



Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “Both Singapore and Bengaluru are strong business and tourism hubs and attract significant passenger traffic. It gives us pleasure to introduce a direct flight on Singapore-Bengaluru route which will save flyers upto three hours of travel each way. We have been witnessing an encouraging traffic to Singapore from the cities in the south of India. There is a large Indian diaspora that resides in Singapore and regularly travels to their home to connect with their heritage and loved ones. Increased to and fro flights will not only boost tourism but also provide an affordable fare and a superior travel experience to flyers.”



Effective June 10, 2017, IndiGo will operate ninth flight between Hyderabad and Chennai, third flight between Hyderabad and Raipur, sixth flight between Chennai and Mumbai, second flight between Hyderabad and Pune, and first flight between Pune and Kochi to strengthen connect between metro cities. The additional frequencies are specifically introduced for late evening and early morning slots to provide a convenient and hassle-free choice to travellers at affordable fares. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter