Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION IndiGo to operate 1,000 flights per day IndiGo announced the launch of 47 flights (19 new sectors and 28 additional flights) on its network; thereby achieving 1,000 flights per day mark on December 23, 2017. IndiGo will now operate maiden flights between Lucknow-Sharjah, Hyderabad-Sharjah, Lucknow-Srinagar, Hyderabad-Ranchi and Lucknow-Dehradun amongst others. These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers. The schedule will also see additional frequencies connecting Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai with major cities including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kochi respectively.



Announcing new and additional flights, Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director, IndiGo said, “A thousand daily flights is a milestone that no airline in India has ever achieved before. As Indians we are proud to create this new record. While one thousand is just a number, for us each flight represents an opportunity for millions to chase their dreams. As we approach this mark, we cannot hide our excitement and thank our over a hundred million customers who have made this journey possible.”



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter