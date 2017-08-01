IndiGo’s posts net profit of 37% to INR 8,111 mn in Q1

Despite technical glitches grounding 9 its A320 Neos of its fleet, IndiGo posted a net profit of INR 8,111.46 million for Q1 FY18, recording a growth of 37%. The carrier’s load factor surged 470 bps to 88% up from 83.3% in June 2016. IndiGo’s revenue per kilometeres during the quarter under consideration rose 25.4% and revenue from operations surged 25.6% to INR 57,529.12 million. Additionally, the airline witnessed a 2% improvement in its yield for the Q1 of the fiscal.



Aditya Ghosh said, “We are pleased to report our highest ever profit after tax this quarter. At the same time, were ranked number 1 in on-time performance for the quarter. This strong financial and operational performance allows us to stay focused on growing our network.”