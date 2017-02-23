Indonesia Tourism hopeful of new air connections from India this year

Indonesia welcomed 336,575 Indian travellers until
November 2016 and is hoping to touch 350,000 figure in the last calendar
year. For 2017, Visit Indonesia Tourism Officer (VITO) India, has set a
high target of 546,000 Indian arrivals by the end of 2017, an increase
of 56% over 2016. An ambitious target is set as there is news that both
Garuda Indonesia and AirAsia Indonesia will be coming up with new air
connections from India later this year.
Sanjay Sondhi, Country Manager, VITO India highlighted, “We are
hoping that Garuda Indonesia will commence a direct flight from Delhi to
Jakarta and from one more Indian destination, depending on the demand.
Since our 2017 arrival targets from India are ambitious, we are
optimistic of better connectivity getting operational from the second
half of 2017 by Garuda Indonesia. Their return flight from Jakarta to
Mumbai includes a short stopover, at Bangkok, for refuelling. The
carrier also aims to make it a non-stop, subject to load factor. Even
AirAsia Indonesia has expressed interest in starting a flight from
Mumbai and Kolkata to Bali’s capital Denpasar via Kuala Lumpur.”
He added that with these upcoming connections, they aim to
further leverage wedding and film tourism from the India market. “We are
at the initial stage of taking the representatives from film production
units to Indonesia. For Film Tourism, VITO is open to provide on-ground
facilitation and is willing to discuss on value additions for incentive
travel groups,” he confirmed.
“As of now, India ranks as the second topmost inbound market for
Bali and sixth for Indonesia on the whole. This year VITO is eyeing 56%
growth in inbound travel from India. To cater to the growing demand,
Indonesia Tourism is boosting the number of homestay accommodations in
the destination and standardising them, thereby benefiting the local
community,” said Dalton Sembiring, Minister, Deputy Chief of Mission,
Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, New Delhi.
Also, keeping in mind the young and active holidayers from
India, VITO is now promoting 10 new destinations-Lake Toba; Tanjung
Kelayang; Tanjung Lesung; Kepulauan Seribu;
Borobudur; Bromo Tengger Semeru; Mandalika; Labuan Bajo; Wakatobi and
Morotai, spreading awareness beyond Bali and Jakarta. Travellers can
dive into diverse experiences at these places.
The next VITO Roadshow will be held in Ahmedabad and Pune in the month of August.
VITO is also looking forward to showcase destination Indonesia
on the various digital platforms. This will be done once the budget is
allotted in the next fiscal year.