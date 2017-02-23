Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Indonesia Tourism hopeful of new air connections from India this year Indonesia welcomed 336,575 Indian travellers until November 2016 and is hoping to touch 350,000 figure in the last calendar year. For 2017, Visit Indonesia Tourism Officer (VITO) India, has set a high target of 546,000 Indian arrivals by the end of 2017, an increase of 56% over 2016. An ambitious target is set as there is news that both Garuda Indonesia and AirAsia Indonesia will be coming up with new air connections from India later this year.



Sanjay Sondhi, Country Manager, VITO India highlighted, “We are hoping that Garuda Indonesia will commence a direct flight from Delhi to Jakarta and from one more Indian destination, depending on the demand. Since our 2017 arrival targets from India are ambitious, we are optimistic of better connectivity getting operational from the second half of 2017 by Garuda Indonesia. Their return flight from Jakarta to Mumbai includes a short stopover, at Bangkok, for refuelling. The carrier also aims to make it a non-stop, subject to load factor. Even AirAsia Indonesia has expressed interest in starting a flight from Mumbai and Kolkata to Bali’s capital Denpasar via Kuala Lumpur.”



He added that with these upcoming connections, they aim to further leverage wedding and film tourism from the India market. “We are at the initial stage of taking the representatives from film production units to Indonesia. For Film Tourism, VITO is open to provide on-ground facilitation and is willing to discuss on value additions for incentive travel groups,” he confirmed.



“As of now, India ranks as the second topmost inbound market for Bali and sixth for Indonesia on the whole. This year VITO is eyeing 56% growth in inbound travel from India. To cater to the growing demand, Indonesia Tourism is boosting the number of homestay accommodations in the destination and standardising them, thereby benefiting the local community,” said Dalton Sembiring, Minister, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, New Delhi.



Also, keeping in mind the young and active holidayers from India, VITO is now promoting 10 new destinations-Lake Toba; Tanjung Kelayang; Tanjung Lesung; Kepulauan Seribu; Borobudur; Bromo Tengger Semeru; Mandalika; Labuan Bajo; Wakatobi and Morotai, spreading awareness beyond Bali and Jakarta. Travellers can dive into diverse experiences at these places.



The next VITO Roadshow will be held in Ahmedabad and Pune in the month of August.



VITO is also looking forward to showcase destination Indonesia on the various digital platforms. This will be done once the budget is allotted in the next fiscal year.



