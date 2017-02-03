Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION InterGlobe launches School for Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Applications open for inaugural batch InterGlobe Enterprises through its group company InterGlobe Education Services Ltd (IGES), announced the launch of the School for Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (SAME). The school will offer a three-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Course in Mechanical and Avionics that has been approved by the DGCA, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India.



With an aim to develop a talent pipeline for the industry, SAME will provide aspiring Aircraft Maintenance engineers the requisite training and skills through a combination of rigorous class-room training, practical knowledge and on-the-job-training. The three-year course is divided into six semesters with the final and sixth semester devoted to on-the-job training.



The AME course prepares students for obtaining a license from the DGCA to undertake maintenance of civil aircraft registered in India. Students who have passed their Class XII examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized board or university or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 50% are eligible to apply for SAME’s program.



The applications for the inaugural batch are now open. The SAME Placement Cell will assist SAME students in being considered for training and employment with Indian and foreign airlines, including the largest Indian airline, IndiGo, provided they are found suitable in terms of the qualification and standards laid down by these airlines.



