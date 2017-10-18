Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION ITDC inks MoU with CGDA to provide online Air Travel Solutions The India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ITDC) the public sector undertaking under the aegis of Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India signed a MoU with Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) to provide customised E-ticketing solutions to CGDA on pan- India basis.



Under this collaboration, ITDC’s travel wing Ashok Travels and Tours (ATT) will conduct the complete procedure for CGDA to create an e-ticketing platform to ensure smooth functioning of air travel needs. It is of great relevance that ITDC and CGDA celebrated their foundation day on the same day, October 1.



The MoU was signed by Piyush Tiwari, Director (Commercial & Marketing), ITDC and Manish Tripathi, Joint CGDA in the presence of Ravneet Kaur, IAS, Chairperson & Managing Director (CMD), India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and Veena Prasad, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) along with senior officials from both the organisation at Headquarters of Controller General of Defence Accounts, New Delhi.



Speaking on the occasion Kaur said, “It’s an honour for ITDC to be associated with CGDA. We are delighted that CGDA, one of India’s oldest government organisations has shown their confidence in our services. Our talented team of Ashok Travels and Tours (ATT) will put their best foot forward to meet the expectations of CGDA. Association with CGDA is a step towards progressive development of travel solutions. Very soon we are going to tie up with more organisations.”



Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Upendra Shah, Addl. CGDA; Sham Dev, Jt. CGDA; A K Pradyot, Jt. CGDA; Kanwaldeep Singh, Jt. CGDA; Hari Har Mishra, Jt. CGDA; Dr. S Sunish, ACGDA; Jayant Budhiraja, GM, Ashok Travels and Tours; Sanjeev Poswal, Sr. Manager, ATT; Janvi Mehta and many more.



