Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION ITQ to conduct roadshows on booking IndiGo (6E) through Travelport IndiGo and Travelport, a travel commerce platform, have partnered to distribute IndiGo’s fares and ancillary products to Travelport-connected customers worldwide. This is the first time that IndiGo has struck a deal with a global GDS by choosing Travelport as its distribution partner, reflects the value the airline sees in Travelport’s travel commerce offerings.



InterGlobe Technology Quotient (ITQ) is conducting a series of road shows in various cities across India to infuse this idea of ease-of-booking on Travelport GDS. The Road shows are meant to inform and update the travel agents community on the feasibility of booking India’s largest LCC, where, they can now search and access full information including visuals on the airline’s branded fares and ancillaries, empowering them to sell more effectively to their customers and increase revenues.



Sandeep Dwivedi, Chief Commercial Officer, ITQ commented, "With the integration of 6E's branded fares including corporate, sale, family return - together with popular ancillaries such as seats, excess baggage, meals, lounge access and many more –we are offering our customers a world of travel choice with Travelport. Populating the idea of such a technological ease and adoption of the same by travel agencies across the country, is the idea behind launching these road show marathon and we are confident that our travel partners would be delighted to learn more about booking IndiGo on Travelport."



