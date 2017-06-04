Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION JAL Group revises flight frequency & fleet plans for FY2017 Japan Airlines (JAL) announced that it will launch new nonstop services between Tokyo (Narita) and Melbourne starting September 1, 2017, and between Tokyo (Narita) and Kona from September 15, 2017. The following plans and schedules are subject to government approval.



Melbourne will become the second destination in Australia within JAL's international network. Additionally, a nonstop service will return between Tokyo (Narita) and Kona, the gateway to Hawaii Island, which is one of the most popular destinations in Hawaii and surrounded by a rich natural environment. These new routes will be operated with the airline's well-received JAL Sky Suite configured aircraft in order to provide both business and leisure customers with greater convenience and comfort.



The JAL Group will continue to embrace new challenges to deliver greater customer convenience and comfort, enhance its networks, and improve the quality of products and services. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter