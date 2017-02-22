 
Wednesday, 22 February, 2017, 12 : 00 PM [IST]

Japan Airlines and China Airlines to further expand codeshare cooperation
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
Japan Airlines (JAL) and China Airlines (CI) have begun a codeshare partnership on the Haneda-Taipei (Songshan) route since 2010. The two airlines have decided to further expand the codeshare cooperation on all flights operated by JAL and CI between Japan and Taiwan starting February 21, 2017. Reservation and ticket sales for the new codeshare flights will also start from February 21.

With this strengthened cooperation between JAL and CI, JAL will continue to enhance its network and provide business and leisure customers, with more convenience and enjoyable experience on every journey.
 
The total number of JAL/CI codeshare flights will expand from 28 weekly flights to 240 flights a week at the most (the number varies depending on seasonal schedules).
 
