Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Japan Airlines introduces new JAL Sky Suite configured Boeing 787-9 Japan Airlines (JAL) has been introducing the JAL Sky Suite configured Boeing 777-300ER/-200ER, Boeing 767-300ER, and Boeing 787-8/-9 onto select international routes under the theme of "raising the notches one class above in all cabin services."



JAL announced that the JAL Sky Suite 787 family will welcome a new cabin configuration for its Boeing 787-9. The new JAL Sky Suite 787-9 (SS9 II) will be operated on the Tokyo (Narita) = Kuala Lumpur route (JL723/JL724) starting the end of July 2017, and progressively expanded onto the other international routes.



Business Class will be retrofitted with the latest highly-reputed fully-flat seat "JAL Sky Suite III," which was installed on the JAL Sky Suite 777 aircraft (Boeing 777-200ER) last June. In addition to further expanding fully-flat Business Class seat service to meet robust corporate demand on medium- and long-haul international routes, more seats will be available in Business Class than the current Boeing 787-9.



Premium Economy Class will be equipped with "JAL Sky Premium" seat, which has received positive feedback on other JAL Sky Suite aircraft, and Economy Class will be fitted with "JAL Sky Wider" seat with 5 cm. increased seat pitch, thus offering "New Spacious Economy" seats on more international routes.



While the industry norm is a 9-abreast economy layout for the Boeing 787s, JAL is the only airline in the world that continues to adopt an 8-abreast layout with increased seat width of approx. 5 cm. wider than the normal 9-abreast economy in an effort to provide customers with innovative products one step ahead of others.



