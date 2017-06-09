Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jet Airways, Aeromexico ink MoU for code-share on European network Jet Airways (India) Ltd and Aeromexico, the flag carrier airline of Mexico have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the areas of enabling code-share flights and frequent flyer programmes. The MoU was signed by Jet Airways’ Chairman Naresh Goyal and Aeromexico’s CEO Andrés Conesa, on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Cancun, Mexico.



As part of the arrangement, both carriers will code on each other’s services between India and Mexico via common gates in Europe (London Heathrow, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Amsterdam). To begin with, Jet Airways will place its marketing code ‘9W’ on Aeromexico flights from London Heathrow to Mexico City. In turn, Aeromexico will place its marketing code on Jet Airways’ direct services from London Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi.



The code-share partnership will offer guests enhanced connectivity and seamless access to the combined networks of both airlines, with convenient connections via Jet Airways’ European gateways.



Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Goyal, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Aeromexico which will significantly enhance the international reach of both airlines bringing increased benefits to all our guests. We are confident that this new code-share partnership will stimulate the demand for business and tourist travel between India and Mexico. The new relationship between Jet Airways and Aeromexico illustrates our commitment as well as strategic efforts to continuously strengthen our network, connecting India with the rest of the world as well as providing opportunity and convenience to our guests who can now connect to Mexico from India via our European gateways and vice versa.”



Conesa added, “It is a great pleasure for us to settle this code-share partnership with Jet Airways that will build new bridges and connect Mexico to India more easily. This achievement is a manifest of our will to continuously offer new flight destinations to our passengers. Also, by connecting with an important country as India, Aeromexico creates new cultural bonds and tourism exchange between both nations”.



This comprehensive MoU signed between the two carriers, also includes cooperation in the area of reciprocal frequent rlyer benefits for members.



The initial code-share flights via London Heathrow will open for sale as well as travel later this year, subject to government approvals. Flight tickets under the code-share agreement can be purchased via preferred travel agents or through the two airlines' sales offices, websites and call centres.



