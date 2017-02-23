STRATEGY

Jet Airways and Hong Kong Airlines ink codeshare agreement

Jet Airways and Hong Kong Airlines entered into a codeshare partnership with the soul purpose of enhancing the connectivity between India and the Asia-Pacific region.



As part of the reciprocal agreement, Jet Airways will place its marketing code “9W” on Hong Kong Airlines’ flights operating between Hong Kong and Okinawa and Tokyo in Japan; Denpasar in Indonesia; Hanoi in Vietnam; Bangkok in Thailand; and Auckland in New Zealand. Hong Kong Airlines in turn, will place its marketing code “HX” on Jet Airways’ flights between Hong Kong and Mumbai as well as Delhi in India.



The agreement will allow Hong Kong Airlines to offer its guests a daily service connecting the key business cities of Hong Kong, Mumbai and Delhi. Additionally, Jet Airways’ Jet Privilege members will also be able to earn frequent flyer miles when they travel on Jet Airways marketed flights on these codeshare routes, which will not only be available for redemption but also count towards their tier status in the programme.



Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways, said, “As a network carrier, Jet Airways has always focused on meeting the rapidly rising travel needs of our guests for seamless connectivity and greater convenience. Our strategic codeshare partnerships with leading airlines across the world allows us to meet that perfectly. The codeshare with Hong Kong Airlines will enable our guests to experience the joy of flying to key destinations such as Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and New Zealand, via Hong Kong through our hubs in Mumbai and Delhi. Both business and leisure travel between India and the destinations covered by this arrangement has been growing at a remarkable CAGR of 12%# over the last five years, on the back of sustained economic activity. We believe this partnership will further strengthen the choice available for our guests, especially to our first time codeshare destinations such as Okinawa in Japan and Auckland in New Zealand.”



Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer, Hong Kong Airlines, said, “We are very happy to establish the partnership with Jet Airways. From our observation, there has been great potential in the India market as increasing travelers from India tend to transit via Hong Kong to Japan, South East Asia and even farther to Auckland. By connecting Hong Kong with Mumbai and Delhi, the new agreement enables passengers from these key cities to travel seamlessly to a bunch of popular destinations in Hong Kong Airlines’ network. On the other hand, our passengers can also access India easily for either business or leisure travel purpose. We look forward to providing the passengers with our world-class service, meanwhile supporting the economic and cultural exchanges in the Asia-Pacific region.”



The codeshare flights will open for both sale as well as travel on February 27, 2017, subject to government approval. Flight tickets under the codeshare agreement can be purchased via your preferred travel agents or through the two airlines’ sales offices and call centres.





