Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jet Airways announces fixed, one-stop return fares for Amsterdam & Paris Jet Airways, announced special fares for its services to Amsterdam and Paris for guests travelling to Europe from across its domestic network. Under this exclusive, first-of-its-kind offer, for travel effective September 15, 2017, guests can avail the special all-inclusive, one-stop ‘flat’ return fares at INR 39,990 for Economy and INR 99,990 for Premiere travel, from all domestic points across Jet Airways’ entire domestic network, for travel to Amsterdam and Paris.



The limited period offer is also valid for the airline’s new and upcoming non-stop services, scheduled from October 29, 2017, between Chennai – Paris (9W 128), Bengaluru - Amsterdam (9W 236) and Mumbai - London Heathrow (9W 116). Offering a flat fare regardless of the point of origin on its domestic network, this will help bring India's emerging cities closer to Europe. The special fares are on sale with immediate effect until August 10, 2017.



Guests from across the nation will now be able to travel from any domestic point on the airline’s network to Amsterdam/ Paris via Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai at a flat fare, equalising the cost of travel regardless of the point of origin. In essence, traveling from Amritsar to Amsterdam becomes identical to travelling from Pune to Paris.



The inclusion of the airline's two new direct, non-stop flights from South India in the offer makes Jet Airways the only airline to offer its guests the choice of travel to Europe and onwards to North America through its European gateways, offering them the advantage of travelling via one gateway and returning via another, on a single itinerary.



