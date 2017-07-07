Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jet Airways announces winner of ‘The Billion Miles Festival’ Jet Airways announced Shantanu Kumar as the Grand Prize winner of the ‘The Billion Miles Festival’ held by the airline between February 21 and March 31, 2017. Kumar won an unbelievable One Million JPMiles (10,00,000 JPMiles) which can be redeemed for Award flight tickets on Jet Airways’ and partner airline flights across the globe.



The airline also announced 40 daily winners – one for each day of the promotion – who have earned 100,000 JPMiles. During the campaign, Jet Airways rewarded members of ‘JetPrivilege’, its loyalty programme with One Billion JPMiles. The campaign drew in outstanding participation.



The winner - Shantanu Kumar, from Patna, currently resides in Doha. Using the One million JPMiles, Kumar can make 100 return trips between Mumbai and Goa or 58 return trips between Mumbai and Delhi or 29 return trips between Doha and Mumbai/Delhi or 11 trips between Mumbai and London/Paris /Amsterdam. As a special gesture, all the JPMiles awarded under the campaign can be used for life and will not expire.



Speaking on the occasion, Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways, said, “The ‘Billion Miles Festival’ was our way of thanking our valued guests for flying us. The campaign received a tremendous response from our guests and we saw significant additions to our JetPrivilege programme. Guests earned bonus JPMiles on every journey they undertook for bookings made under the offer across our entire network, and can now redeem those against future travel with Jet Airways and our partners.”



Manish Dureja, Managing Director JetPrivilege, said" "We are delighted to celebrate the success of the 'Billion Miles Festival' with Jet Airways. This never before initiative not only created excitement and drove engagement with existing members, but also encouraged new member enrolments. From a marketing perspective, brand establishment and company goodwill was ascertained and we were able to fulfil our members' aspirations of travel to destinations of their choice."



