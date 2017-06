Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jet Airways expands codeshare pacts According to a report in The DNA, budget carrier Jet Airways announced expansion of its codeshare partnership with Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Delta Air Lines. The carriers will expand choice and connectivity options for guests flying between India and Europe, Jet Airways said. It enables passengers convenient access to as many as 43 European destinations via the airline’s European hub Amsterdam and 27 via Paris besides 34 in North America.

