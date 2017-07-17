Jet Airways hopeful of enhancing connectivity from South India to Europe & US through onward code-share flights

With a dedicated focus on offering direct flights and onward connections to Europe and the US through its partners, Jet Airways (India) Ltd is set to launch services on the Chennai-Paris, Bengaluru-Amsterdam routes and an additional Mumbai-London frequency from the upcoming winter schedule starting October 29. Talking about this, Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways (India) Ltd, said, “Having received demand to connect South India with international gateways of Europe and USA, we decided to launch flights from Chennai and Bengaluru with a multi-gateway strategy. With these flights, we will offer connections to 35 European and 24 US destinations through our code-share partnerships with Air France, Delta Air Lines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Virgin Atlantic. We are hopeful that these flights will yield good results and benefit corporate and leisure travellers, as well as the student traffic segment that has been showing immense potential. Moreover, with increased demand from Mumbai, we will offer an additional daily flight to Paris.”





For long, Delhi and Mumbai have been preferred domestic hubs for Jet Airways. However, with the upcoming new connections, Shanmugam said that the airline is looking at developing destinations in South India for long-haul overseas connections.



The Chennai-Paris flight will be a five-times-a-week service, whereas the Bengaluru-Amsterdam and Mumbai-London connections will be daily operations. Jet Airways will deploy its Airbus A330-300 with a configuration of 259 Economy Class and 34 Business class seats on the Paris and Amsterdam routes. The additional Mumbai-London flight will see the deployment of Boeing B777 with 308 Economy seats, 3 First Class and 30 Business Class seats.



According to Belson Coutinho, VP – Marketing, eCommerce & Innovations, Jet Airways, “Since more than 1,000 French companies operate out of India with a workforce of 300,000 employees and 200 Indian companies operating in the Netherlands, we decided to leverage on the opportunity created by this inbound and outbound travel pattern. Besides, JetEscapes Holidays has curated special packages to these destinations with attractive airfares.”



Jet Airways used to operate flights from Bengaluru and Chennai to Brussels in 2007, however the airline had to discontinue these services due to high fuel cost and economic downturn.



Commenting on their partnership with Etihad amid media reports of Jet in talks with airlines and private equity players to sell stakes, Shanmugam said, “The Etihad-Jet partnership continues to remain strong and we are committed to this relationship. We are looking at cross-leveraging benefits of this partnership and considering more opportunities. It is a win-win situation for us and that hasn’t changed.”

