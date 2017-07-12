Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jet Airways in talks with airlines & private equity players to raise funds for expansion: Report As per PTI report, Jet Airways is in discussions with a few foreign airlines and private equity players for raising funds by selling stake, investment banking sources said. The leading full-service airline, where Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways already has 24% strategic stake, has been looking to raise funds for expanding operations. The airline has already appointed an investment banker to explore various options for raising fresh funds, including through possible stake sale, the sources said, requesting anonymity as discussions are at an exploratory stage.



The sources also said that initial discussions are going on with a few foreign carriers apart from some private equity firms. Queries sent to a Jet Airways spokesperson remained unanswered.



Earlier this month, the airline neither confirmed nor denied reports that it was in exploratory talks with US-based Delta Air Lines to sell stake. "We are committed to make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulations to avoid any speculative activities and state that there is no discussion or decision in the board which would require disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Listing Requirements) Regulations, 2015," Jet Airways had said in a filing to the stock exchanges on July 3.



Amid tough business conditions, the airline saw its consolidated net profit slump nearly 95% to INR 23 crore for the three months ended March 2017. (Source: PTI)



