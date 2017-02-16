Jet Airways plans to order 75 new Boeing aircrafts worth $ 7.5 billion

According to a report by K Giriprakash in The Hindu Business Line, Jet Airways is expected to order 75 Boeing 737 Max planes worth over $7.5 billion, according to the US-based aircraft maker. Dinesh Keskar, Senior Vice- President (Sales), Asia Pacific and India, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said that airlines in India have totally ordered hundreds of aircraft. These include, 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft by Jet Airways, 155 Max by SpiceJet, 787-9 for Jet Airways, four 787-4 and three 777 for Air India. “We have always said that when it comes to wide-bodied aircraft, we are the dominant player,” Keskar said. Jet has leased four more Max, which is not part of the tally. He said Boeing continues to see strong growth for India’s commercial aviation sector. “The major factors we watch – the exchange rate, fuel price and the profitability of the airlines – are all still favourable and we remain confident in the strong growth of India’s commercial aviation sector,” Keskar said.





He said Boeing expects more than 100 million passengers to fly domestically this year. According to Boeing’s 2016 India Current Market Outlook, close to 1,850 new airplanes – valued at $265 billion – will be needed in India over the next 20 years. Single-aisle airplanes such as the Next-Generation 737 and 737 MAX will continue to account for the largest share of new deliveries, while wide-body airplanes such as the 787 Dreamliner and the 777 family, make up the remainder of demand. “We look forward to delivering several more 787 Dreamliners to Air India this year, and the 737 MAX to SpiceJet and Jet Airways in 2018.” The 737 MAX family builds on the success of the Next-Generation 737, he said. The 737 MAX will deliver 20% lower fuel use than the first Next-Generation 737s and the lowest operating costs in its class – 8% per seat less than its nearest competitor.