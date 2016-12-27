Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jet Airways to add capacity on key routes as demand surges As per the PTI report, Jet Airways announced the deployment of higher seating capacity aircraft on two domestic and an equal number of international routes from early next year amid growing passenger demand. Jet Airways flights to Kuwait and Jeddah from Mumbai and vice versa as well as to Chennai and Bengaluru from Mumbai would be operated by the 254-seater Airbus A330 aircraft from January 2017 in place of the existing Boeing 737, a release said. While the wide-body service between Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai is slated to begin from January 15, Jet Airways will commence its Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bengaluru-Mumbai services from January 16.



The Mumbai- Kuwait-Mumbai service is scheduled to start from January 18. The use of the bigger aircraft on these routes would enable Jet Airways to offer a luxurious and premium flying experience for guests, at par with global standards, it added. Earlier this year, Jet Airways had commenced operating its Airbus A330s between Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Kolkata routes, expanding capacity.



“The introduction of wide-body services on our key domestic routes not only allows Jet Airways to scale up capacity in response to the increase in demand. The A330 aircraft is designed with a spacious cabin, greater legroom, lie-flat beds in premiere,” said Jayaraj Shanmugam, CCO, Jet Airways. The rolling out of the wide body aircraft with its two-cabin configuration of 18 seats in premiere (business) and 236 in economy class will also increase capacity on the key routes by as much as 50%, Jet Airways said earlier.



Domestic rating agency ICRA had said in a report that airlines are set to add an additional capacity of 20-25% over the next three to four years, even as mounting competition and price war are eating into their yields impacting the bottomlines. “The industry-wide ASKMs (available seat kilometers) are slated to grow at a strong CAGR of 20-25% over next 2 to 4 years. This will be driven by sizeable order backlog of the market leader Indigo, and also at GoAir, Jet Airways and SpiceJet coupled with the expected fleet expansion of Vistara and AirAsia,” the report has said.

