Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jet Airways to introduce three new international services Jet Airways will introduce three new international services to its already extensive global network this winter, besides reinforcing six existing routes with additional frequencies to meet growing travel demand. The carrier will introduce its first non-stop service between New Delhi and Riyadh. It will also deploy additional frequencies on the Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Kuwait, Delhi-Doha and Delhi-Dammam sectors as it deepens presence and connectivity between key Indo-Gulf cities.



Effective October 29, 2017, new non-stop flights will commence connecting Bengaluru and Chennai to the airline’s gateways in Amsterdam and Paris, respectively, as part of the carrier’s strategy to connect more cities, especially in the South of the country to destinations in Europe and North America.



The new intercontinental services to Amsterdam and Paris will operate in codeshare with KLM, Air France and Delta Air Lines. Jet Airways will deploy its Airbus A330 aircraft on the Chennai-Paris and Bengaluru-Amsterdam routes.



Responding to growing demand, Jet Airways is also adding new frequencies on certain select routes, including the Mumbai-London Heathrow as well as Delhi-Singapore.



Air travel between India and the United Kingdom has shown a steady annual growth of nearly 10 percent over the last few years. The new flight, will be Jet Airways’ third daily frequency between Mumbai and London. This new flight will enable Jet Airways to offer onward connectivity over London Heathrow to North America with codeshare partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic to as many as 14 destinations including Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Washington DC. The airline will deploy its biggest aircraft – Boeing 777-300ER with a three-class configuration.



Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways, said, "Jet Airways' network will see new introductions, in Europe and the Gulf that will strengthen our commitment to provide our guests with wider choice, convenience and connectivity over our hubs in Mumbai and Delhi and onwards onto our international network, with our codeshare partners. Our new non-stop services will also help us cater to the growing international traffic from/to Bengaluru and Chennai. Moreover, guests choosing to travel with us will experience the best inflight hospitality by India's premier international airline."



