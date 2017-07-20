Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jet Airways to start 14 new direct, non-stop domestic flights According to a report by Shally Seth, in The Mint, Jet Airways (India) Ltd said it has expanded its domestic network during this monsoon by introducing 14 new direct, non-stop flights to emerging cities in India. This augmentation of domestic services between these cities comes on back of the rising demand for aviation services between these fast-growing cities, reflecting their economic progress, it said. The airline has been witnessing steady growth in traffic, primarily in northern India, especially between cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Udaipur and Indore. The new flights will deepen Jet Airways' domestic footprint, helping it support and facilitate travel aspirations of its guests from these regions, it said. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



