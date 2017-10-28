Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jet to commence third daily non-stop service between Mumbai & London Heathrow Jet Airways India Ltd is set to commence its third daily non-stop service between Mumbai and London Heathrow with effect from the forthcoming weekend. The latest frequency to London Heathrow – 9W 116, will depart on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 0925 hrs (LT) from Mumbai with a Boeing 777-300 ER in a three-class configuration, including the ‘First Class’ private suites. The flight will arrive in London at 1355 hrs local time.



On its return, flight 9W 115 will depart from London Heathrow at 1555 (LT) and arrive in Mumbai at 0620 hrs (LT), the following day.



With this service, Jet Airways will become the only Indian airline to operate thrice daily services between Mumbai and London Heathrow, the airline said.



Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways, said, "Jet Airways is delighted to offer a third non-stop service between Mumbai and London Heathrow, making us the leading airline on this route. Our latest offering will enable us to capitalise on the demand and popularity of this sector, and together with our code-share partners, allow us to offer convenience and seamless connectivity to travellers to 14 destinations in North America”



The third frequency enhances onward connectivity over London Heathrow to North America. With partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic it will allow Jet Airways to offer guests improved connection times to 14 destinations over London Heathrow to North America including Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Washington.



