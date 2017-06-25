Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Jewar airport gets Centre's nod; to be 2nd airport in Delhi-NCR Jewar in Greater Noida will become the second airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi after the aviation ministry granted approval to the project. The government expects the airport to be operational in the next five to six years and would see an investment of about INR 20,000 crore.



“We have granted in-principle approval for a greenfield airport at Jewar (Greater Noida) to cater to the growing flying requirements of NCR," said Ashok Gajapati Raju, Minister of Civil Aviation. He added that the International Airport will cater to 30-50 million passengers per year over the next 10-15 years.



"The area notified for Noida Airport is 3,000 hectares. The first phase will be developed in 1000 hectares. We expect up to INR 20,000 crore of investment into the project," Raju further said.



Jewar airport will be the first big ticket investment for Uttar Pradesh after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won election in the state in March this year.



The ministry also expects this airport to give a boost to connectivity in the whole of western Uttar Pradesh, which will give a boost to tourism and economic potential of the region.



This airport will not just address the aviation needs of Delhi airport but also a number of major cities like Agra, Bulandsahar, Meerut, Mathura among others.



“Delhi requires a second airport and an airport towards Noida side will make accessibility to the airport easier for a large part of the population. We expect the first phase of the airport, with a single runway and terminal building, to start operations by 2022,” said Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation.



Sinha added that it will give a tremendous boost to the region too. "The whole of region would get a tremendous boost that the airport will give to the economic activity and tourism in the area."



