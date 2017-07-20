Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Kerala Govt approves Cheruvalli Estate as site for proposed airport As per the report in The Hindu Business Line, the Kerala government has approved a proposal for building the state’s fifth airport at Cheruvalli Estate, a plantation area, targeting mainly pilgrims to the Sabarimala hill shrine as well as the non-resident belt in the neighbourhood. A committee by PH Kurian, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), has identified a 2,263-acre estate originally owned by Harrison Malayalam but resold to a Church faction. A case over the ownership rights is pending in the High Court.



A Special Officer appointed by the government to confiscate excess estate lands under the custody of various companies had issued an order in May, 2015, confiscating the estate. The Church faction later approached the High Court.The decision by the government effectively pushes back to history the controversy over the initial choice of the heritage village of Aranmula, less than 30 km away, for the airport.



The Centre had refused to grant clearances to promoters KGS Group to go ahead with the project at Aranmula citing its vulnerable ecology. Green activists had put up a sustained campaign against the project.



The Cheruvally Estate site is bounded by two national highways and is accessed by five other roads maintained by the Public Works Department. The site is 113 km away from Kochi. The Sabarimala hill shrine is at a distance of 48 km from the site. The shrine itself is located in the buffer zone of Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary where any development project need to comply with the Wildlife (Protection) Act guidelines which ban tourism and other activities.



