La Compagnie enters into Interline Agreement with Hahn Air

The German scheduled airline Hahn Air announced a
new Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreement (IET) with French Boutique
Airline - La Compagnie (B0). The French boutique airline offering
all-business-class flights from Paris to New York joined Hahn Air’s
unique network of more 300 air, rail and shuttle partners to enhance its
global distribution.
Its flights are now available on Hahn Air’s HR-169 ticket to
travel agents using Amadeus, Galileo, Sabre, Apollo and Worldspan under
La Compagnie’s IATA code B0 – even in markets where it is not a member
of the local Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP).
“By welcoming La Compagnie into our partner network we are happy
to complement our portfolio with an exceptional airline that truly
caters to the business traveller”, says Steve Knackstedt, Vice President
of the Airline Business Group at Hahn Air. “Through our agreement, La
Compagnie will not only generate incremental business but also gain
access to our growing network of interline partners.”
“Hahn Air’s services and its network of BSP memberships optimise
our distribution strategy perfectly” says Jean-Charles Perino,
Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing of La Compagnie. “With
this partnership we will offer our unique all-business-class low fare
airline between Paris and New York to the worldwide travel agency
community. We have already developed a significant presence with the
self-connectors – meaning passengers with connecting flights before or
after their Transatlantic flight with La Compagnie – for example, from
Belgium, Switzerland and Canada. We strongly believe that this
partnership will enable us to expand and grow in this target segment.”