Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Leslie Thng to succeed Phee Teik Yeoh as CEO of Vistara The Board of Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Ltd), and the two promoters of the company, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, have named Leslie Thng to succeed Phee Teik Yeoh as CEO for Vistara, effective October 2017. This is subject to approval of the Government of India.



Yeoh will be returning to Singapore Airlines (SIA) to take up a senior appointment. He, who has been an SIA veteran, is credited with successfully leading Vistara, since its establishment, overseeing its launch and rapid growth starting its first commercial flight in January 2015.



Thng, who started his career in SIA, has held many senior positions in the airline, and has significant experience across international markets and various businesses. Prior to being appointed Chief Commercial Officer for Budget Aviation Holdings (BAH, a Singapore Airlines owned holding company), he was Chief Executive of SilkAir. Leslie will lead Vistara in its next phase of growth, including international operations, building on the solid foundation and momentum achieved by the airline under the leadership of Yeoh.



