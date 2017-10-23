Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Louvre Abu Dhabi signs partnership with Etihad Airways Louvre Abu Dhabi, a universal museum on Saadiyat Island that exhibits art and artefacts, signed the first exclusive platinum partnership with Etihad Airways. Louvre Abu Dhabi will officially open on November 11, 2017, as an iconic landmark on the city’s geographical, cultural and tourist landscape. His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of the Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “This important partnership comes at an exciting time as we prepare for our grand opening next month. Louvre Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways not only bring people from around the world to Abu Dhabi, but they are both universal in nature. For the museum, this idea of universal is about understanding human connections from the beginning of time until the present through art. We look forward to celebrating Louvre Abu Dhabi’s opening with the support of our Platinum partner.”



As a Platinum partner, Etihad will work closely with Louvre Abu Dhabi on areas of brand partnership, marketing, social media, public and media relations, events and exhibitions, cultural exchanges, cargo support, inflight programming, and travel trade support. Etihad Airways’ destination management company, Hala, will collaborate with the museum on bespoke tour packages in Abu Dhabi.



Peter Baumgartner, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Louvre Abu Dhabi is a universal institution showcasing the achievements of mankind in art, in culture, in humanity – a beacon welcoming visitors to these shores for generations to come.



“Etihad Airways and Louvre Abu Dhabi are two leading characters in the same story and we share a deep bond. As the national airline of the UAE, flying from Abu Dhabi to the world, we are also a universal connector of people. Together with our partners at Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi, we are committed to bringing guests from across our global network to our home, and to co-creating experiences which will showcase this magnificent museum,” Baumgartner added.



